Safe selfie

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, smiles as he takes a selfie with supporters that are behind a metal fence in front of Pungnammun Gate in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on May 7 during his “Alley-to-Alley Listening Tour: Cross-Country Edition.” On the same day, the Seoul High Court postponed the first hearing in Lee’s retrial over alleged violations of the Public Official Election Act to June 18, after the upcoming presidential election on June 3. The hearing had originally been scheduled for May 15. [YONHAP]