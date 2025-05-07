 Safe selfie
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Safe selfie

Published: 07 May. 2025, 19:49
  
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, smiles as he takes a selfie with supporters that are behind a metal fence in front of Pungnammun Gate in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on May 7 during his “Alley-to-Alley Listening Tour: Cross-Country Edition.” On the same day, the Seoul High Court postponed the first hearing in Lee’s retrial over alleged violations of the Public Official Election Act to June 18, after the upcoming presidential election on June 3. The hearing had originally been scheduled for May 15. [YONHAP]
tags Lee Jae-myung

More in Politics

Contenders seek compromise

Han Duck-soo, Kim Moon-soo meet over candidacy merger, nothing agreed

Safe selfie

Lee's first retrial hearing postponed to after election as DP goes all-out to defend candidate

Han Duck-soo to create 'AI Innovation Strategy Ministry' if elected president

Related Stories

2021.10.18 Cartoon

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung announces policy aiming for a 4.5-day workweek

Digging into suspicions over Lee (KOR)

Police reinvestigate prostitution allegations against DP leader's son

Man who stabbed DP chief says he acted alone
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)