Bear sculptures to be removed from Seoul park after complaint that they 'promote low birthrates'
Published: 07 May. 2025, 11:18
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Statues of three bears at the Seoul Botanic Park are scheduled to be removed following a complaint that the sculptures "promote low birthrates."
A citizen submitted a civil complaint regarding the bear family sculptures located in the children's playground at the park's Forest Culture School, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday.
"The bear sculptures currently depict a family of three — father, mother, and one cub — which does not align with today’s national concerns over low birthrates or with Seoul's policies encouraging larger families,” the complaint said.
"The current generation is facing a national and social problem due to the low birthrate, and it does not fit with Seoul city's policy on families with multiple children," and requested that the number of bear family sculptures be increased to five, including a father, mother and three babies.
"That way, it will fit with national and social policies, and children who grow up seeing it will take it for granted that they have siblings, and not just being an only child,” the complaint said. "I think that improving even small things like this will be an opportunity to change the low birthrate consciousness that is deeply rooted in the current generation.”
While the park expressed understanding for the concern, it ultimately decided to remove the sculpture instead of modifying it, citing safety and aging infrastructure.
"The population decline due to low birthrates is a serious societal issue, and we are addressing it in various ways, including offering discounted admission for large families," the park stated. "From that perspective, the bear sculpture was also meant to carry a meaningful message."
However, the park noted that the artificial turf surrounding the sculptures is deteriorating and that children often climb on the statues, raising safety concerns.
“Given the aging condition of the facility and the risks involved, we’ve determined that removing the sculptures by this month is the appropriate course of action,” the statement read.
“The current artificial grass covering on the sculpture is old and falling off, and there are safety concerns as many children climb on it and use it as a plaything in front of the play area,” the park said. “The statue is not suitable in its current state, so we have decided that it is appropriate to demolish it first, and it is scheduled to be demolished by May this year.”
“We will collect various opinions in the future to create a sculpture containing a social message, including the issue of low birthrates, in a safer and more effective way,” the park added.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
