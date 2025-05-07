Hoverlab, Kim Sae-ron's family to reveal more Kim Soo-hyun claims in press conference
Published: 07 May. 2025, 10:41 Updated: 07 May. 2025, 13:05
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged “felony” will be revealed by the attorney of late actor Kim Sae-ron's family in a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, YouTube channel Hoverlab said Tuesday.
“What we will discuss is a very serious matter,” Hoverlab said while asking that only reporters attend. “You will see why when you hear what is revealed at the press conference.”
“The press conference will be held by Hoverlab operator Kim Se-ui and attorney Bu Ji-seok from law firm Buyou,” Hoverlab posted in a notice on its YouTube channel late Tuesday. Bu is the legal representative for the late actor Kim’s family.
The conference will be held in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, from 2 p.m. and livestreamed on the channel. Only members of the press will be allowed to enter the event.
Kim Sae-ron’s family, through Hoverlab, has accused Kim Soo-hyun of dating the late actor while she was a minor and claims his agency pressured her to repay a loan she owed him. Kim Soo-hyun has denied all accusations, saying he only dated her when she became an adult.
He has pressed charges against Hoverlab operator Kim and the late actor’s family for releasing a photo of him without pants and threatening him, and has requested 12 billion won ($8.14 million) in damages. He further filed a stalking lawsuit against the YouTuber.
Bu and Hoverlab have held two press conferences so far, to which actor Kim Soo-hyun countered with his own press conference on March 31.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)