 Hoverlab, Kim Sae-ron's family to reveal more Kim Soo-hyun claims in press conference
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Hoverlab, Kim Sae-ron's family to reveal more Kim Soo-hyun claims in press conference

Published: 07 May. 2025, 10:41 Updated: 07 May. 2025, 13:05
Actor Kim Soo-hyun makes a statement regarding his relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron during a press conference held on March 31 in western Seoul. [YONHAP]

Actor Kim Soo-hyun makes a statement regarding his relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron during a press conference held on March 31 in western Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged “felony” will be revealed by the attorney of late actor Kim Sae-ron's family in a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, YouTube channel Hoverlab said Tuesday.
 
“What we will discuss is a very serious matter,” Hoverlab said while asking that only reporters attend. “You will see why when you hear what is revealed at the press conference.” 
 

Related Article

 
“The press conference will be held by Hoverlab operator Kim Se-ui and attorney Bu Ji-seok from law firm Buyou,” Hoverlab posted in a notice on its YouTube channel late Tuesday. Bu is the legal representative for the late actor Kim’s family. 
 
The conference will be held in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, from 2 p.m. and livestreamed on the channel. Only members of the press will be allowed to enter the event.
 
Kim Sae-ron’s family, through Hoverlab, has accused Kim Soo-hyun of dating the late actor while she was a minor and claims his agency pressured her to repay a loan she owed him. Kim Soo-hyun has denied all accusations, saying he only dated her when she became an adult.
 
He has pressed charges against Hoverlab operator Kim and the late actor’s family for releasing a photo of him without pants and threatening him, and has requested 12 billion won ($8.14 million) in damages. He further filed a stalking lawsuit against the YouTuber.
 
Bu and Hoverlab have held two press conferences so far, to which actor Kim Soo-hyun countered with his own press conference on March 31.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Kim Soo-hyun Kim Sae-ron Hoverlab

More in Social Affairs

Woman acquitted in phishing scam over intellectual disability

Half of Koreans feel resentful, one in three depressed, survey finds

Why are Chinese fishing boats disappearing from the Yellow Sea?

Seoul bus protest resumes, but services roll on smoothly

Bear sculptures to be removed from Seoul park after complaint that they 'promote low birthrates'

Related Stories

Kim Soo-hyun denies he dated, groomed underaged Kim Sae-ron in emotionally charged press conference

Hoverlab releases photo of pantless Kim Soo-hyun, demands his apology

Kim Soo-hyun admits to dating Kim Sae-ron, denies she was a minor at the time

New evidence unveiled in Kim Soo-hyun grooming controversy, Kim Sae-ron's family seeks apology

Kim Soo-hyun's agency asks Kim Sae-ron's mother to meet in person
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)