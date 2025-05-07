KDCA urges travelers returning from countries with measles outbreaks to remain vigilant
Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:40
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Wednesday urged travelers returning from countries experiencing measles outbreaks during the May holiday season to remain vigilant for three weeks.
Officials advised anyone showing symptoms such as fever or rash to wear a mask, maintain strict personal hygiene and visit a medical facility immediately.
Measles continues to spread in countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, China and Cambodia.
The KDCA warned that the risk of imported infections has risen as international travel has increased following the end of social distancing measures.
Korea confirmed 52 measles cases this year as of Saturday, a 1.3-fold increase from 39 cases over the same period in 2024. This marks the highest figure since 2019, even though Korea is classified as verified as a country that has achieved measles elimination.
Among the 52 patients, 36 people — or 69.2 percent — contracted the virus abroad, with Vietnam being the most common source at 33 cases.
Other countries of origin include Uzbekistan, Thailand and Italy. The remaining 16 patients contracted measles in Korea through secondary transmissions at home or in medical settings after contact with imported cases.
Adults make up 73.1 percent of the patients, or 38 people.
Of the total cases, 32 — or 61.5 percent — were either unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccination history.
The World Health Organization reports a global resurgence of measles. The Philippines recorded 766 cases, China at 577, Cambodia at 544 and Vietnam at 151 in the Western Pacific region this year.
The KDCA recommends that anyone who traveled to a measles-affected country and develops symptoms within three weeks of return minimize contact with others and wear a mask when visiting a healthcare facility.
The agency also emphasized the need for particular caution among high-risk groups such as infants, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.
Health authorities also called on medical professionals to report any suspected cases to public health centers and to isolate patients promptly.
Clinics treating infants should verify that their staff have received two doses of the MMR — measles, mumps and rubella — vaccine and ensure they complete any missing doses.
Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection that spreads easily through contact and airborne droplets.
It is preventable through vaccination, with two doses of the MMR vaccine recommended at 12 to 15 months and again at 4 to 6 years of age. Infants between 6 and 11 months should also be vaccinated before traveling abroad.
"Please stay alert to measles symptoms for three weeks after returning from overseas travel to protect both yourself and your family,” said KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee. “If you notice any suspicious symptoms, visit a healthcare facility promptly, inform them of your travel history, and receive appropriate treatment.
“We also advise travelers to check their vaccination status before visiting measles-affected countries. Infants between 6 and 11 months should be vaccinated before departure. Medical institutions should immediately identify suspected measles cases following overseas travel and cooperate with public health authorities to prevent further transmission.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)