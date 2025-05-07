Kim Sae-ron's family files lawsuit against Kim Soo-hyun on charges of sexual abuse, false accusations
Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:52
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Late actor Kim Sae-ron’s family is filing a lawsuit against actor Kim Soo-hyun on charges of violating the Child Welfare Act and false accusations.
The announcement was made by YouTube channel Hoverlab and the family’s legal representative Bu Ji-seok from law firm Buyou on Wednesday in a press conference.
The family accuses Kim Soo-hyun of “sexually abusing Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor, particularly during the winter break of when she was in her second year of middle school” and that “he would make her do lewd acts.”
They maintained that the two actors were “romantically dating” when Kim Sae-ron was a minor.
“Regardless, Kim Soo-hyun has sued Kim Sae-ron’s family on charges of spreading false information when they are telling the truth,” lawyer Bu said, adding that the family has filed a complaint against Kim Soo-hyun for “slandering in order to subject them to criminal punishment.”
Bu also added that an informant helping the family has recently been physically attacked “at the risk of losing their life” after declining an offer to sell evidence.
“We are also seeing vehicles near the home of Kim Sae-ron’s aunt that are suspected of stalking her,” Bu said, requesting police protection for both Kim Sae-ron’s family members and Kim Se-ui, the operator of Hoverlab.
The family also revealed a voice note allegedly by Kim Sae-ron that was recorded on Jan. 10, telling the informant about her past relationship with Kim Soo-hyun.
"I dated Soo-hyun oppa [a Korean term used by a younger female to an older male]," Kim Sae-ron says in the recording. "You may call me crazy and not believe me, but we dated from when I was in middle school and broke up when I got into college.
"But you have to protect [my secret] because Soo-hyun oppa and the people at Gold Medalist [the agency co-founded by Kim Soo-hyun] are really scary and they will do anything," she said. "I feel like I've been used since I was in middle school."
In a press conference on March 31, Kim Soo-hyun has denied all accusations, saying he only dated her when she became an adult.
He has pressed charges against Hoverlab operator Kim and the late actor’s family for releasing a photo of him without pants and threatening him, and has requested 12 billion won ($8.14 million) in damages. He further filed a stalking lawsuit against the YouTuber as well.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)