Kim Soo-hyun's agency refutes claims by late actor's family, calls audio recording 'fake'
Published: 07 May. 2025, 17:17
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist has refuted all allegations made by late actor Kim Sae-ron’s family on Wednesday, shortly after a press conference was held by the family's lawyer and YouTube channel Hoverlab the same day.
Gold Medalist said through law firm L.K.B. & Partners that it will take legal action against Hoverlab for stalking as well as defamation.
The agency also said the voice note allegedly by Kim Sae-ron was “fake,” adding that it was made by AI. The recording was revealed during the press conference by lawyer Bu Ji-seok, of the late actor telling an informant on Jan. 10 about her past relationship with Kim Soo-hyun.
“The informant is a scammer who asked Gold Medalist for money while sending over the voice recording, which we’ve found to have manipulated Kim Sae-ron’s voice,” the agency said in a press release. “Gold Medalist did not accept any of the informant’s requests.”
The informant also has no ties whatsoever with the late actor, according to Gold Medalist, and has “conspired” with Hoverlab.
“We are undergoing technical verification and will update the results as soon as we receive them,” the agency said.
Gold Medalist also said that the photographs revealed by Hoverlab of the informant’s scars from allegedly being physically attacked at the request of Gold Medalist were fake. The photographs have been downloaded from Google, the agency said, confirming with screenshots.
Hoverlab and lawyer Bu had claimed that the informant was physically attacked after declining an offer to sell the evidence.
“Gold Medalist is beyond shocked at Hoverlab’s recent press conference,” the agency said. “Such behavior is evidence toward AI crime as well as a serious criminal offense of attempting to destroy actor Kim Soo-hyun’s reputation. We will seek punishment that corresponds to Hoverlab’s crimes.”
