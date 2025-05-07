KDCA urges travelers returning from countries with measles outbreaks to remain vigilant

Kim Sae-ron's family files lawsuit against Kim Soo-hyun on charges of sexual abuse, false accusations

Korea falls one spot to 20th in UN's Human Development Index

Related Stories

Happy is as happy does

Koreans are getting more miserable, study finds

Life satisfaction in Korea rises in 2021, still relatively low

It’s time to debate children’s happiness

On living for the means of happiness alone (KOR)