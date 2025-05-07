Man who allegedly fled scene naked after attack also bit ear of woman at bus stop: Police
Published: 07 May. 2025, 14:10
A man in his 20s who was recently apprehended for allegedly attacking pedestrians with a weapon and fleeing the scene au naturel also bit the ear of a woman in her 60s at a bus stop, according to police.
The Gwanak Police Precinct said Wednesday that it is currently investigating the suspect after arresting him on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m., after he allegedly attacked bystanders with a pair of scissors and a pen in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, before fleeing the scene unclothed.
Police said that he is being investigated on charges of special assault.
The rampage left four to five people with minor injuries, some of whom were taken to hospitals for treatment.
The incident began at a local restaurant where the suspect allegedly injured two women in their 70s. He then removed his clothing and ran from the scene, later appearing at a bus stop where he continued his rampage. Police said he threatened a woman in her 60s who was waiting for a bus and bit her ear.
Authorities confirmed that the suspect had no prior connection to any of the victims. There were no signs of intoxication or drug use at the time of his arrest.
Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the attack and are considering a request for a detention warrant.
