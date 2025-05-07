North Gyeongsang wildfires create record 1.54 million tons of waste
Published: 07 May. 2025, 16:34
A record-breaking wildfire that swept through the northern part of Korea's North Gyeongsang in March not only caused the most damage in history but also produced an unprecedented amount of waste.
The North Gyeongsang government estimated on Wednesday that the wildfire generated 1.54 million tons of waste — more than 15 times the amount produced during the March 2002 wildfire in Uljin, North Gyeongsang, which created about 99,235 tons.
The cost of processing the waste amounts to 138.1 billion won ($98 million).
Among the affected areas, Andong requires the most funding at 43.1 billion won to manage 480,000 tons of waste. Yeongdeok follows with 41.5 billion won for 470,000 tons, Cheongsong with 38.5 billion won for 450,000 tons, Uiseong with 11.5 billion won for 110,000 tons and Yeongyang with 3.5 billion won for 30,000 tons.
The North Gyeongsang government has mobilized 244 vehicles from 80 demolition companies and 40 transportation and processing firms to handle the waste. Workers have cleared about 120,000 tons of waste as of May 1.
The demolition of damaged structures is about 45 to 51 percent complete in the hardest-hit areas of Andong, Uiseong and Yeongdeok as of Wednesday.
Authorities are also clearing waste generated from the demolition in phases.
The North Gyeongsang government aims to finish removing all household-related waste by the end of June.
Officials stress that they must complete the task before the monsoon season begins to prevent toxic substances from contaminating soil and rivers.
The central government recently included wildfire waste disposal costs in the 2025 supplementary budget, which enables the government to fully fund both the demolition and waste disposal of damaged facilities.
The North Gyeongsang government requested the 138.1 billion won in support to accelerate recovery efforts in the affected regions.
Although the country does not subsidize disaster-related factory waste under current law, government funds will also cover factory waste, as the North Gyeongsang government led a policy change after discussions with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures.
Factories in North Gyeongsang generated around 27,000 tons of waste across 65 companies. Workers have processed 4,545 tons from the Namhu Agro-Industrial Complex in Andong and sites in Yeongdeok as of Wednesday.
Authorities plan to proceed with the rest according to each area’s demolition schedule.
Without state support, small- and medium-sized companies would have had to rely on individual insurance plans to cover demolition and waste costs. But the terms of those contracts often exclude comprehensive compensation.
“We will do everything we can to dispose of the waste so that local residents who lost their homes can return to their daily lives as soon as possible,” said Lee Kyung-gon, head of the Climate and Environment Bureau of North Gyeongsang.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
