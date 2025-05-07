 Seoul bus protest resumes, but services roll on smoothly
Seoul bus protest resumes, but services roll on smoothly

Published: 07 May. 2025, 11:18 Updated: 07 May. 2025, 12:38
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A delay notice for a bus due to the "work-to-rule" strikes is seen at a bus station in Seoul on May 7. [YONHAP]

The Seoul city bus union resumed its work-to-rule protest on Wednesday from the first morning routes, but the actual bus speeds and operations showed little difference from usual.
 
In areas such as Gwanghwamun, Chungjeongno and Sinchon, bus traffic was flowing smoothly. Seoul's traffic information system also indicated that bus speeds were consistent with normal conditions.
 

A work-to-rule protest involves drivers strictly adhering to traffic laws — including not departing until all passengers are seated and refraining from overtaking other buses — effectively causing service delays.
 
In addition to the system, the Seoul Metropolitan Government dispatched personnel to six designated points along exclusive bus lanes to monitor bus speeds and operations. Some buses had signs in their windshields reading, “Operating safely according to Seoul city guidelines since April 30.”
 
A bus passes by Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul on May 7, the second day of "work-to-rule" strikes by the bus union in the city. [JOONGANG PHOTO]

Citizens anxious over bus strikes


This was the second work-to-rule action by the Seoul city bus union, following the initial protest on April 30. The union had staged a one-day warning protest after wage and collective bargaining talks with management broke down. From Thursday to Tuesday, during the holiday period, buses operated normally.
 
In response to the union’s resumption of the protest, the Seoul Metropolitan Government extended morning subway service hours from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and added 47 extra train operations across Lines 1 through 8 and the Ui-Sinseol Line.
 
While the return-to-work commute was unaffected after the end of the holidays, residents remained anxious, fearing potential disruptions in future commutes.  
 
“I made it to work fine today, but I’m worried they might go on a full strike later,” said Ahn Mi-yeon, an office worker commuting by bus from Ahyeon-dong in Mapo District, western Seoul, to Jongno District in central Seoul.
 
The union has stated it will continue the work-to-rule action. The Seoul Metropolitan Government, in turn, has opened a complaint channel for citizens — anyone experiencing inconvenience due to deliberate delays can report the issue to the city's 120 Dasan Call Center.
 
The real issue is that the union and management have yet to find common ground for a settlement. The union is demanding more than a 10 percent wage increase in line with a Supreme Court ruling on ordinary wages last year, plus an additional 8.2 percent raise to base pay.
 
The city and management argue that these demands amount to “more than a 20 percent increase in total wages.” If granted, the average annual salary for city bus drivers would rise from 62.73 million won ($45,240) to 78.72 million won. Seoul officials assert that the wage system must be restructured in accordance with the court ruling.
 
Buses are lined up at a parking lot in Seoul on March 28, 2024, after a general strike began the same day. [JOONGANG PHOTO]

Local governments watching closely


Other local governments operating under similar semipublic bus systems — such as Busan and Incheon — are closely watching developments in Seoul. These municipalities are also subject to the same court ruling on ordinary wages, meaning Seoul’s decision may set a precedent.
 
Seoul’s stance remains firm that the union’s demands are unreasonable.
 
“Because the semipublic bus system is funded by citizens' taxes, we cannot accept unreasonable wage demands,” said Yeo Jang-kwon, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s transportation bureau. “Our priority is to minimize inconvenience to the public’s use of public transportation.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SOO-KI, HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
