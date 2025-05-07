 Three injured after escalator malfunctions in Incheon
Published: 07 May. 2025, 19:41
An escalator malfunction at Bupyeong Station on Incheon Subway Line 1 injured three people on May 7, 2025. [INCHEON FIRE DEPARTMENT]

An escalator malfunction at Bupyeong Station on Incheon Subway Line 1 injured three people on Wednesday.
 
The incident occurred at 12:25 p.m. at the underground plaza on the fourth basement level, where an escalator traveling up to the second floor broke down, according to Incheon Transit Corporation.
 

Three women — one in her 80s and two in their 20s — fell when the escalator abruptly stopped. They suffered injuries to their ankles and backs, officials said.
 
Paramedics transported the injured passengers to a hospital for treatment.
 
The corporation said a mechanical issue near the escalator’s handrail area appeared to have caused the malfunction. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the failure.
 
“We believe the handrail mechanism malfunctioned,” a corporation official said. “All three sustained only minor injuries such as abrasions.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
