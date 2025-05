Three injured after escalator malfunctions in Incheon

An escalator malfunction at Bupyeong Station on Incheon Subway Line 1 injured three people on Wednesday.The incident occurred at 12:25 p.m. at the underground plaza on the fourth basement level, where an escalator traveling up to the second floor broke down, according to Incheon Transit Corporation.Three women — one in her 80s and two in their 20s — fell when the escalator abruptly stopped. They suffered injuries to their ankles and backs, officials said.Paramedics transported the injured passengers to a hospital for treatment.The corporation said a mechanical issue near the escalator’s handrail area appeared to have caused the malfunction. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the failure.“We believe the handrail mechanism malfunctioned,” a corporation official said. “All three sustained only minor injuries such as abrasions.”BY KIM EUN-BIN [ [email protected]