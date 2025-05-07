 Two Thai nationals arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis hidden in dried mango
Published: 07 May. 2025, 14:03
Packages of cannabis that two Thai nationals attempted to bring into the country in February [INCHEON AIRPORT REGIONAL CUSTOMS]

Two Thai nationals have been arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis hidden in their luggage upon entering Korea through Incheon International Airport.
 
The Incheon Airport Regional Customs under the Korea Customs Service said Wednesday that it handed over the two suspects, aged 35 and 19, to prosecutors on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.
 

According to customs authorities, the suspects entered Korea from Thailand in February, carrying 3.1 kilograms (6.83 pounds) of cannabis. The drugs were concealed in vacuum-sealed packages disguised as dried mango products — a popular Thai export.
 
During the initial investigation, the pair claimed they had been asked by a third party to deliver packages of dried mango and dried banana. They also stated the cannabis was intended for personal use and that they were unaware possession was illegal in Korea. However, they eventually confessed after further questioning by airport customs officials.
 
In response to the case, the Incheon Airport Regional Customs plans to strengthen baggage inspections using advanced technology and big data analysis to identify high-risk travelers. The office also aims to establish stronger information-sharing channels with customs authorities in major drug-producing and -consuming countries, including those in Southeast Asia, the Americas and Europe.
 
“A surge in cannabis smuggling has been observed since Thailand legalized marijuana in 2022,” a customs official said Wednesday. “Cannabis possession and use are strictly prohibited in Korea. We urge travelers to be aware that violations will be punished and to report any suspected smuggling or drug-related activities to the Korea Customs Service hotline.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
