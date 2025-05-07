Woman acquitted in phishing scam over intellectual disability
Published: 07 May. 2025, 12:46
A court has acquitted an intellectually disabled woman who was charged with receiving money on behalf of a voice phishing ring.
The Cheongju District Court’s Criminal Division found the woman not guilty of fraud and attempted fraud, according to legal insiders on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said the woman, in her 30s, received 13 million won ($9,300) in cash from a victim in downtown Daejeon on Dec. 7, 2023, and transferred the funds to a bank account controlled by a phishing organization.
Two days later, she attempted to collect another 15 million won from the same victim but was reported by a passerby who found the situation suspicious. Police arrested her at the scene.
Investigators later found that the woman had epilepsy and an intellectual disability. She had been contacted through an online job platform and told she would be paid to retrieve cash as part of a courier job.
The scam victim had been lured by the phishing group under the pretense of refinancing a loan at a lower interest rate.
“The phishing ring gave the defendant no explanation about why she was receiving the money, and even specified the location for the handover," the court said in its ruling. "A person with average reasoning ability would have realized this was not a legitimate job.”
The judge, citing a medical report, said the woman likely lacked the intellectual capacity to assess the situation properly.
“It appears she accepted the request uncritically or was unaware she was being exploited. She has no meaningful experience in society since reaching adulthood, and there is insufficient evidence to conclude she was even vaguely aware of her role in a crime,” the ruling read.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
