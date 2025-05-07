Look over here!

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and independent candidate Han Duck-soo remained deadlocked for days as both sides held firm to their positions ahead of a potential merger. The two finally began one-on-one talks without aides on the afternoon of May 7. Meanwhile, the first retrial hearing for Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung’s election law violation case was postponed until after the presidential election, removing the possibility of a disqualification verdict before the vote. [PARK YONG-SEOK]