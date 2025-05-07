North Korean leader Kim may leverage Putin ahead of possible deal with Trump

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

With the upcoming Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears poised to leverage his strengthened ties with Russia to bolster his international standing, particularly in anticipation of potential negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.While Kim is not expected to attend the 80th anniversary event in person, reports suggest he will dispatch Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, as his representative. Speculation is mounting that Kim may undertake a separate state visit to Russia shortly.North Korea's military support to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict has yielded significant benefits for Pyongyang, enhancing Kim's confidence on the global stage. Domestically, this confidence is reflected in a series of assertive actions aimed at distancing the North from South Korea.In February, North Korea demolished the Mount Kumgang reunion center, a facility symbolizing inter-Korean cooperation. This move aligns with Pyongyang's narrative of portraying the two Koreas as distinct and hostile entities. Korea's Ministry of Unification condemned the demolition as a "blatantly inhumane act."Kim has systematically dismantled remnants of his father's legacy associated with Korea, including facilities in the Mount Kumgang and Kalma coastal tourism zones. These actions suggest a desire to rebrand North Korea's tourism sector under his own leadership, free from southern influence.Despite facing international sanctions that limit exports of resources, labor, and arms, Kim has identified tourism as a potential economic lifeline. However, efforts to attract foreign visitors have faltered. Following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Pyongyang in June 2019, expectations were high for an influx of Chinese tourists, but these hopes were dashed, particularly with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.Kim's strategic calculations may now be shifting toward renewed engagement with Trump. Although their 2019 summit in Hanoi ended without agreement, Trump's return to the presidency presents new opportunities for dialogue.Trump's past references to North Korea as a "nuclear power," while not equating to formal recognition as a nuclear-weapon state, have been utilized by Pyongyang to bolster its domestic narrative. This framing allows Kim to argue that denuclearization is no longer a viable demand and that negotiations should focus on arms control and sanctions relief.A potential "small deal" involving a freeze on nuclear activities in exchange for partial sanctions relief could be presented by Trump as a diplomatic achievement. For Kim, such an arrangement would provide economic benefits without compromising his nuclear arsenal.Trump's previous comments about developing North Korea's tourism potential, including coastal resorts, were initially met with skepticism by Pyongyang. However, in light of recent U.S. proposals for tourism development in Gaza and mineral cooperation with Ukraine, Kim may see value in similar initiatives for North Korea.The Trump administration's decision in March to scale back the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees broadcasters like Voice of America and Radio Free Asia, has likely been welcomed by Kim. These outlets have been critical of the North Korean regime, and their reduced capacity diminishes external scrutiny.Kim may interpret these developments as indicative of Trump's willingness to negotiate on terms favorable to Pyongyang. By maintaining his nuclear capabilities while seeking economic concessions, Kim aims to achieve both security and prosperity.The evolving dynamics between Kim, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin warrant close observation. Kim's engagement with Putin could serve as leverage in future negotiations with the United States, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the Korean Peninsula.