Presidential campaign mired in legal risks and merger talks, not policies

With just 27 days remaining before Korea’s 21st presidential election, voters remain in the dark about what policies the candidates intend to pursue. Instead of offering visions for national governance, both the Democratic Party and People Power Party are fixated on internal maneuvering and short-term political games.Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate, is leading in most polls. A recent survey conducted jointly by the JoongAng Ilbo and Gallup Korea on May 3–4 showed Lee ahead of any conservative contender. Yet rather than outlining a national vision, the party has focused its energy on shielding Lee from legal troubles. It has pressured the court to delay his retrial scheduled for May 15 and hinted at using impeachment motions, confirmation hearings and legislative actions to defend him. On the campaign trail, Lee has invoked the legacy of former President Kim Dae-jung — who once faced a death sentence — to draw attention away from his own legal issues.On the conservative side, the People Power Party appears consumed by its struggle to unite with independent candidate Han Duck-soo. Its nominee, Kim Moon-soo, abruptly suspended campaign events yesterday, citing a lack of party support. Yet polling suggests that even with a unified ticket, the opposition lags behind Lee. Without bold strategic moves, defeat seems likely. But rather than seizing the moment, party leaders remain entangled in internal discord. Despite rhetoric about the consequences of losing — acting chairman Kwon Young-se warned they would be “on the wrong side of history” — the party offers no clear plan.Meanwhile, the country faces mounting crises. Economically, Korea is caught in the crossfire of a global tariff war. National security is also under strain. North Korea, having observed modern warfare in Ukraine, now poses a more credible threat. Domestically, a recent air force bombing accident raised concerns about military discipline. In the United States, plans to cut the number of four-star generals by 20 percent have fueled speculation that the commander of U.S. Forces Korea — currently a four-star role — could be downgraded, potentially disrupting the command structure of the Combined Forces Command. In this climate, voters deserve serious leadership and concrete proposals from presidential candidates, not partisan squabbles.During the last presidential election, Lee faced legal challenges as well, and the opposition was focused on merging the campaigns of Yoon Suk Yeol and Ahn Cheol-soo. Yet at that time, the candidates still tried to engage the public, meeting prominent U.S. figures and outlining COVID-19 strategies.This time, despite the abrupt nature of the snap election triggered by the president’s removal, the two main parties remain locked in internal struggles. If all voters see are legal distractions and unity talks, what are they supposed to base their decisions on? This is becoming an election defined not by reasons to vote for someone, but only reasons to vote against.The candidates should remember: even with 27 days left, the public mood can still shift dramatically.