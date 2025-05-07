Wednesday's fortune: Joy blooms for many, but some should slow down
Published: 07 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 A calm and peaceful day awaits.
🔹 More is better — abundance is welcome.
🔹 Conversations may flow effortlessly.
🔹 Your talents may find the perfect outlet.
🔹 Expect more responsibilities or wider influence.
🔹 Stick together — unity breeds success.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ ♥ | 🧭 North
🔹 People and things may truly resonate with you.
🔹 Relationships are built on care, not conditions.
🔹 Your spouse or partner proves invaluable.
🔹 News you've waited for may arrive.
🔹 Dive into work that suits your strengths.
🔹 Juggle love and ambition with grace.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Worries fade and leisure takes over.
🔹 Forget your age — embrace today fully.
🔹 Avoid procrastination — act now.
🔹 New ideas need new containers.
🔹 Now is the time to paddle forward.
🔹 Confidence is your best outfit today.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Your well-being is in your hands.
🔹 Avoid relying on others too much.
🔹 A slower pace may serve you better.
🔹 Stay under the radar and keep things calm.
🔹 Avoid standing out or showing off.
🔹 Humility is protection today.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Life feels especially rewarding today.
🔹 Simply being alive is a win.
🔹 Savor the best parts of the present.
🔹 You may find a promising new lead.
🔹 Do what you love and love what you do.
🔹 Small joys leave lasting memories.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid unnecessary errands.
🔹 Skip heavy tasks — listen to your body.
🔹 Choose warmth over chill.
🔹 Avoid burnout — balance is key.
🔹 Nothing comes free — choose wisely.
🔹 Career or future worries may weigh on you.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Unexpected tasks may arise.
🔹 Expenses might exceed expectations.
🔹 Be aware of differing views.
🔹 Tedious commitments could pop up.
🔹 A mismatched connection may occur.
🔹 Don't roll your eyes at helpful advice.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Treats may be headed your way — don't overindulge.
🔹 Smart spending brightens life.
🔹 One action may bring double benefits.
🔹 Mutual understanding paves the way.
🔹 Say yes more than no today.
🔹 Fruits and veggies bring luck.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Catch up on news via TV or paper.
🔹 Learn a new tech trick.
🔹 Everyone faces the same daily trials.
🔹 Shadows lead to sunshine.
🔹 Grow the pie, not just your slice.
🔹 Speak less — listen more.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Generosity returns in unexpected ways.
🔹 Life thrives when shared.
🔹 Embrace the art of going slow.
🔹 The end isn’t here until it’s really over.
🔹 Play a supporting role with grace.
🔹 White or soft colors suit you today.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A warm and wholesome day is yours.
🔹 A pleasant surprise or message may arrive.
🔹 Hard work may finally feel worth it.
🔹 Fulfillment follows goals achieved.
🔹 Let your strengths shine.
🔹 Speak your heart — openly and kindly.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Pay attention to your own growth.
🔹 Step back from worldly noise.
🔹 Let go of clutter, physically and emotionally.
🔹 Stay neutral between opposing sides.
🔹 Read the room before you act.
🔹 You're unique just by being you.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
