Published: 07 May. 2025, 07:29
Joo Min-kyu’s late-career surge powers Daejeon to the top
주민규, 35세에 상승세 보이며 대전 선두 견인
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Veteran forward Joo Min-kyu is on the rise again at age 35, with his attacking prowess making the ongoing 2025 K League 1 season not just successful but a goal-rich campaign for his new team, Daejeon Hana Citizen.
veteran: 베테랑, 전문가
on the rise: 오름세, 상승세
attacking prowess: 공격력
goal-rich: 다득점의, 골이 많은
베테랑 공격수 주민규가 35세의 나이에 다시금 상승세를 타고 있다. 그의 막강한 공격력 덕분에 2025 K리그 1시즌은 그의 새로운 소속팀 대전 하나 시티즌에 성공적인 시즌일 뿐만 아니라 다득점 시즌이 되고 있다.
Joo is enjoying another prolific season at Daejeon, with eight goals across 11 appearances as of Tuesday.
prolific: 골을 많이 넣는
주민규는 화요일 기준 (4월 29일) 11경기에서 8골을 넣으며 또 한 번의 골이 풍성한 시즌을 대전에서 보내고 있다.
He needed little time to adapt to Daejeon, which he joined ahead of the 2025 season, bringing with him the 2023 Golden Boot from K League 1 defending champions Ulsan HD.
Golden Boot: 골든 부트 (최다 득점자가 받는 상)
defending champion: 디펜딩 챔피언 (전 시즌 우승팀)
그는 2025시즌을 앞두고 K리그 디펜딩 챔피언 울산HD에서 받은 2023시즌 골든 부트를 갖고 대전에 합류했고, 팀에 빠르게 적응했다.
The Daejeon forward scored a double in his debut on Feb. 15 and has delivered goals whenever the team needed a breakthrough, helping Daejeon lead the league in scoring with 18 goals and sit atop the standings with seven wins, two draws and two losses from their opening 11 matches.
double: 멀티 골 (한 선수가 한 경기에서 두 골을 넣는 일)
breakthrough: 돌파구
atop: 꼭대기, 맨 위에
주민규는 2월 15일 치른 데뷔전에서 두 골을 넣었고 팀이 돌파구가 필요할 때마다 골을 넣으며, 대전이 리그 최다인 18골을 기록하면서 시즌 초반 11경기에서 7승 2무 2패로 리그 선두를 달리는 데 큰 역할을 했다.
His eighth league goal of the season, scored against Gangwon FC on Sunday, not only retained his position as the league’s top scorer but also made him the fourth player in history to reach the 100-goal milestone in K League 1.
retain: 유지하다
top scorer: 최다 득점자
milestone: 이정표
그는 일요일 (4월 27일) 강원FC를 상대로 넣은 올 시즌 8번째 골로 득점 1위 랭킹을 유지했을 뿐 아니라, k리그1 역사상 100골 고지에 오른 4번째 선수가 됐다.
Joo is not known for exceptional agility, but his effective positioning and flexible movements inside the penalty box have been key features of his career.
exceptional: 특출난
agility: 민첩성
flexible: 유연한
주민규는 뛰어난 민첩성으로 유명한 선수는 아니지만, 그의 효과적인 위치 선정과 페널티 박스 안에서 유연한 움직임은 그의 커리어 내내 핵심적인 장점으로 꼽혀왔다.
A goal he scored against Daegu FC on March 8 highlighted these strengths, with the forward proactively finding unmarked spaces and finishing smoothly inside the box.
strength: 강점
proactively: 앞서 주도하는, 능동적으로
unmarked: 상대팀 선수의 방어를 안 받는
그가 3월 8일 대구FC를 상대로 넣은 골은 이러한 강점을 잘 보여주었는데, 그는 능동적으로 빈 공간을 찾아내 박스 안에서 부드럽게 마무리했다.
However, Joo has not been as prolific internationally, scoring two goals across nine caps. He last appeared for Korea against Oman on March 20 and missed the subsequent qualifier against Jordan on March 25.
cap: 국가대표 (A매치) 경기 출전 횟수
subsequent: 그 다음의, 차후의
하지만 주민규는 국가대표팀에서는 그다지 많은 득점을 올리지 못했으며, A매치 9경기에서 2골을 기록했다. 그는 3월20일 오만과의 경기에서 마지막으로 대표팀 경기를 치렀고, 이어 3월25일 요르단과 월드컵 예선전에는 결장했다.
Despite this, his current form and effective link-up play suggest national team coach Hong Myung-bo could still capitalize on the Daejeon forward’s versatility.
link-up: 연계
capitalize: 활용하다
versatility: 다재다능함
그럼에도 주민규의 현재 경기력과 효과적인 연계 플레이는 홍명보 국가대표팀 감독이 그의 다재다능함을 활용할 수 있음을 시사한다.
