 Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu takes first kick at K League 1 match
Published: 07 May. 2025, 09:53
Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu takes the ceremonial first kick at the K League 1 match between FC Anyang and FC Seoul at Anyang Sports Complex in Anyang, Gyeonggi, on May 6. [NEWS1]

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu took the ceremonial first kick at the K League 1 match between FC Anyang and FC Seoul at Anyang Sports Complex in Anyang, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday. 
 
Lee, 64, is the father-in-law of FC Anyang defender Kim Young-chan, who played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday's fixture. 
 

The match ended 1-1, which marked FC Anyang's first draw in the K League 1. The Gyeonggi club earned promotion to the top tier for the first time after winning the K League 2 last season.  
 
 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags FC Anyang FC Seoul K League 1 Lee Kyung-kyu

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu takes first kick at K League 1 match

