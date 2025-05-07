Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu takes first kick at K League 1 match
Published: 07 May. 2025, 09:53
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu took the ceremonial first kick at the K League 1 match between FC Anyang and FC Seoul at Anyang Sports Complex in Anyang, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday.
Lee, 64, is the father-in-law of FC Anyang defender Kim Young-chan, who played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday's fixture.
The match ended 1-1, which marked FC Anyang's first draw in the K League 1. The Gyeonggi club earned promotion to the top tier for the first time after winning the K League 2 last season.
