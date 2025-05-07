 K League to review possible disciplinary action against Gwangju manager for shoving player
Published: 07 May. 2025, 13:12
Gwangju FC manager Lee Jung-hyo looks on during an AFC Champions League match against Vissel Kobe at Gwangju World Cup Gymnasium in Gwangju on March 12. [YONHAP]

The K League began a review on Wednesday to decide on disciplinary proceedings against Gwangju FC manager Lee Jung-hyo, who confronted and shoved a player during a Children’s Day match.
 
The incident took place during a K League 1 match between Gwangju and Gimcheon Sangmu at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in Gwangju on May 5, when Lee stormed onto the pitch and shouted at Gwangju midfielder Oh Hu-seong, motioning aggressively for him to come over after the end of the first half.
 

When Gwangju captain Lee Kang-hyun tried to intervene, Lee brushed him aside, grabbed Oh by the arm and shoved him with both hands.
 
The exchange was caught on camera and broadcast live on television. A total of 6,238 spectators, including many children in attendance for the national holiday, witnessed the confrontation.
 
Gwangju FC manager Lee Jung-hyo, left, confronts Oh Hu-seong during the K League 1 match against Gimcheon Sangmu at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in Gwangju on May 5. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

"We will consider whether this is a matter for disciplinary action or one that calls for guidance,” a K League official said.
 
Lee addressed the incident in a post-match press conference and said, “If it looked bad, there’s nothing I can do. I’ll take responsibility for that. The most important thing is the team. I needed to give strong feedback. That’s all.”
 
This is not the first time Lee has drawn criticism for his behavior.
 
He gave short, evasive responses in a post-match press conference after a 1-1 draw with Incheon United in May last year, engaging in a heated altercation with a reporter.
 
The K League did not issue any sanctions for the incident, but sent an official letter urging him to avoid similar conduct.
 
Lee was embroiled in controversy again last month for his remarks during a pregame conference ahead of an AFC Champions League Elite quarterfinal against Al-Hilal.
 
He said, "I think we’ll either crush them or get beaten badly."
 
While the comments did not contain insulting connotations in English, the manager used a colloquial term often added for emphasis that is considered inappropriate in public settings.
 
Lee remains one of the K League’s most praised young managers despite his record of controversy.
 
After taking the helm of Gwangju in 2022, he led the club to the K League 2 title and earned promotion to the K League 1.
 
He managed a third-place finish with Gwangju in the 2023 season and has received widespread recognition for his tactics.
 
The K League is expected to announce soon whether disciplinary action will follow.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
