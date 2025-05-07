 Korean women's football team to play two home friendlies against Colombia
Published: 07 May. 2025, 17:03
Korean midfielder Ji So-yun, center, dribbles during a a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match against Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on July 25, 2023. [YONHAP]

The Korean women’s football team will play two friendlies at home against Colombia on May 30 and June 2, the Korea Football Association announced Wednesday.  
 
The first match of the series will kick off at Namdong Asiad Rugby Field in Incheon, with the second fixture taking place at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi.  
 

The upcoming friendlies come after the Taeguk Ladies have seen an up-and-down run under manager Shin Sang-woo, who has picked up three wins and five losses since taking the helm in October last year.  
 
The friendlies against Colombia would mark Shin’s first time leading the national squad in Korea.  
 
The series pits the two countries against each other for the first time since their last head-to-head match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which ended with a 2-0 win for Colombia.  
 
Colombia sits in 21st place on the FIFA rankings, two spots below Korea, but the South American country has delivered more promising results at multiple tournaments, including the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics. 
 
Colombia reached the quarterfinals at the World Cup and qualified for the Olympic Games, while Korea exited in the World Cup group stage and failed to secure a berth at the Olympics.  
 
Neither side has announced a squad for the friendlies as of Wednesday.  
 
Colombian national team regular picks include Linda Caicedo, who has scored against Korea both at the 2023 World Cup and 2024 U-20 World Cup.  
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
