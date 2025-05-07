Drugmaker Novo Nordisk drops gender representation requirements in the U.S.

Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it would drop gender representation requirements for its U.S. business following executive orders U.S. President Donald Trump to stop diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.“While Novo Nordisk maintains our global aspiration of a minimum 45 percent representation for each gender by the end of 2025, Novo Nordisk's operations in the U.S. will no longer participate in this global initiative due to evolving legal requirements,” the company said in its first quarter earnings statement.Reuters