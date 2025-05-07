 Top Trump officials to meet with Chinese counterparts as trade war continues
Top Trump officials to meet with Chinese counterparts as trade war continues

Published: 07 May. 2025, 09:24
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Top U.S. officials are set to meet with a high-level Chinese delegation this weekend in Switzerland, the administration announced Tuesday, in the first major talks between the two nations since President Donald Trump sparked a trade war with stiff tariffs on imports.
 
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their counterparts in Geneva in the most senior known conversations between the two countries in months. It comes amid growing U.S. market worry over the impact of the tariffs on the prices and supply of consumer goods.
 

Trump had claimed previously that the United States and China were holding negotiations on lowering tariffs, which Beijing has denied, saying Trump must first lower his stiff tariffs. Bessent earlier Tuesday testified to a House committee that the United States and China “have not engaged in negotiations” but “as early as this week,” the United States will be announcing trade deals with some of the United States′ largest trading partners.
 
The Chinese Commerce Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the meeting between the vice premier and Bessent in Switzerland.
 
“The Chinese side carefully evaluated the information from the U.S. side and decided to agree to have contact with the U.S. side after fully considering global expectations, Chinese interests and calls from U.S. businesses and consumers,” said a ministry spokesperson.
 
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks during a House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on President Donald Trump's 2025 trade policy agenda at Washington on April 9. [UPI/YONHAP]

Bessent and Greer also plan to meet with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, according to readouts from their respective offices.
 
Both Greer and Bessent have had communications with their counterparts prior to the start of the trade war.
 
Greer told Fox News Channel last month that he spoke with his Chinese counterpart for over an hour before the trade war started. “I thought it was constructive,” he said, adding, “this is not a plan just to encircle China. It’s a plan to fix the American economy, to have a greater share of manufacturing as GDP, to have real wages go up, to be producing things instead of having an economy that’s financed by the government.”
 
Bessent in February spoke with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng “to exchange views on the bilateral economic relationship,” according to a Treasury news release.

AP
tags U.S. China trade tariffs

