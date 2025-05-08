 Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains following Fed's rate freeze
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains following Fed's rate freeze

Published: 08 May. 2025, 09:42
A screen at Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on May 8. [YONHAP]

A screen at Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on May 8. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened slightly higher Thursday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept the benchmark rates unchanged.
 
The Kospi added 8.01 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,581.81 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.27 percent.
 
Earlier, the U.S. central bank held its key rates steady, pointing to risks posed by both higher inflation and unemployment.
 
In Seoul, tech, auto and battery shares led the positive start.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.1 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix advanced 2.52 percent.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.27 percent, and its sister Kia added 0.23 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution went up 0.31 percent, and Posco Future M increased 0.49 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,396.5 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 1.5 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains following Fed's rate freeze

Korea's foreign reserves fall to five year low in April, BOK data shows

FSC to raise deposit insurance limit, stick to lending rule rollout

Kospi gains 0.55% on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal

Won hits six-month high of 1,380 won on U.S.-China trade talk news

Related Stories

Kospi rises to highest in a month on positive sentiment ahead of tariff talks

Kospi tumbles to 17-month low of 2,293.7 as tariffs hit

Kospi snaps losing streak to close up 0.26% on tech, defense gains

Kospi starts week higher as investors navigate Trump tariff scheme

Kospi drops, won trades lower as Trump waffles on tariff plans
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)