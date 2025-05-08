Kospi rises for third day on battery, retail gains as won strengthens

Shares increased for the third consecutive session Thursday driven by gains in battery and retail shares. The won rose in value against the dollar.The Kospi added 5.68 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 2,579.48, rising for three straight sessions since Friday. The local financial market closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Children's Day and Buddha's Birthday holidays.Trade volume was moderate at 465.2 million shares worth 10.2 trillion won ($7.29 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 530 to 341.Foreign investors led the daily gain, purchasing a net 130 billion won, while institutions and individuals dumped a net 170 billion won and 20.6 billion won, respectively.Overnight, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged, citing still higher inflation and unemployment.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.27 percent.In Seoul, battery shares ended strong as industry leader LG Energy Solution increased 1.55 percent to 327,500 won and Posco Future M went up 3.1 percent to 126,500 won.Leading retailer Shinsegae added 0.82 percent to 159,600 won and Hyundai Department Store jumped 5.08 percent to 62,100 won.Instant noodle giant Samyang Food rose 2.32 percent to 972,000 won, while Nongshim climbed 0.86 percent to 412,000 won.Defense firm LIG Nex1 vaulted 10.7 percent to 372,500 won on a strong first-quarter earnings report.However, semiconductors closed in mixed territory. Chip giant Samsung Electronics stayed unchanged at 54,600 won, but its rival SK hynix lost 0.26 percent to 190,300.The local currency was trading at 1,396.6 won against the dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 1.4 won from the previous session.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 2.8 basis points to 2.28 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds increased 1.6 basis points to 2.4 percent.Yonhap