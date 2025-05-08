An inconvenient truth for convenience stores

A customer browses products at a convenience store in Seoul on May 8.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy the same day, domestic convenience store sales in the first quarter of this year fell 0.4 percent compared to the same period last year — the first quarterly decline since the government began compiling such data in 2013.The number of stores operated by the four major convenience store chains also dropped to an estimated 54,852, marking the first decrease in store count since the convenience store industry was introduced in Korea in 1988. [NEWS1]