 Eager as a beaver for All That Travel exhibition
Published: 08 May. 2025, 18:06
Souvenirs themed around local specialties are displayed at All That Travel exhibition held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 8. [YONHAP]

Souvenirs themed around local specialties are displayed at All That Travel exhibition held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 8.
 
First launched in 2023, the annual exhibition aims to combine Korean culture, K-pop, travel activities, accommodation and cutting-edge technology.
 
This year’s event is running through May 10.
