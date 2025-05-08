 SK earthon reports oil reserve discovery at offshore site in Vietnam
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK earthon reports oil reserve discovery at offshore site in Vietnam

Published: 08 May. 2025, 14:01
This undated file photo provided by SK earthon shows a drilling facility in Block 15-1/05 off the coast of Vietnam. [YONHAP]

This undated file photo provided by SK earthon shows a drilling facility in Block 15-1/05 off the coast of Vietnam. [YONHAP]

 
SK earthon, a Korean oil exploration and production (E&P) company, said Thursday that oil reserves have been discovered in a Vietnamese block in which the company holds a stake.
 
U.S.-based Murphy Oil, the operator of Block 15-1/05, recently found a 32-meter-thick (105-feet-thick) oil layer in the block located in the Cuu Long Basin and has been testing production of 2,500 barrels of light crude oil per day, SK earthon said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
SK earthon holds a 25 percent stake in the block, based on its 2007 investment. Murphy Oil and Vietnam's state-run Petro Vietnam Exploration Production own 40 percent and 35 percent, respectively.
 
In January, oil reserves were also discovered in Block 15-2/17, located 64 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, in which the Korean firm also holds a 25 percent stake.
 
SK earthon has been expanding its E&P activities in China and Southeast Asia to bolster the bottom line of its refining parent company. Since 2022, it has generated over 1 trillion won ($716.6 million) in annual sales from overseas E&P projects.
 
The company is a wholly owned energy unit of SK Innovation, the country's leading refiner and part of SK Group.

Yonhap
tags sk earthon

More in Industry

SK earthon reports oil reserve discovery at offshore site in Vietnam

CJ CheilJedang to build $72 million Bibigo dumpling factory in Japan

OpenAI to introduce local data-storing feature in Korea

SK Telecom appeals against waiving early termination fees, predicts losses of 'several trillion won'

Trump administration to rescind and replace Biden-era global AI chip export curbs

Related Stories

SK Earthon to explore building carbon dioxide storage in Australia

SK On and SK Earthon split off from SK Innovation

SK Earthon wins rights to explore Malaysia's oil-rich Ketapu Cluster

SK Earthon exploration project hits oil reserve off Vietnam

Malaysia’s state energy company, 6 Korean companies establish carbon value chain
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)