SK Telecom alerts customers to remain vigilant to possible smishing attacks

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 08 May. 2025, 16:42
SK Telecom sends out three types of messages for customers who want to change their SIM cards following a recent hacking incident, as shown on its website. The mobile carrier asked customers to be wary of smishing attempts. [SK TELECOM]

SK Telecom urged users to stay vigilant against smishing attacks, warning that fraudulent text messages disguised as official notifications are on the rise following a recent hacking incident.
 
The mobile carrier said Thursday it identified numerous cases of smishing and spam texts falsely claiming to be sent by the company. 
 

The firm then advised customers to familiarize themselves with the format of SK Telecom's official notifications to avoid falling victim to smishing.
 
All legitimate messages are sent from the number 114, including those issued by local retail outlets, according to SK Telecom. The standardization of the sender number began on May 3 to prevent phishing attempts.
 
Users are also advised to check for the official verification badge in messages, which is available only on Android devices that support the Rich Communication Services protocol.
 
SK Telecom said it has already completed the distribution of one-time messages notifying customers of automatic enrollment in its USIM Protection Service. As of now, three types of messages related to SIM card replacement are being sent: confirmation of replacement reservations, store visit instructions for replacement and notifications of SIM supply delays.
 
The company stressed that users should never click on suspicious links or install unknown applications. 
 
“If you receive a questionable message, verify it with the store where you applied for USIM replacement or call our customer service at 114,” SK Telecom said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
