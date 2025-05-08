Samsung's galaxy set to expand with S25 Edge unveiling May 13
Published: 08 May. 2025, 18:30
Samsung Electronics is set to launch its thinnest Galaxy S series smartphone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in a strategic move to invigorate the stagnant global smartphone market.
The company announced Thursday that the unveiling will take place on May 13 at 9 a.m., and will be streamed live on Samsung's newsroom website, Samsung.com, and its official YouTube channel.
Although full specifications have not been disclosed, major international tech media outlets have reported that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be just 5.8 millimeters thick (0.23 inches) — 1.4 millimeters thinner than the standard Galaxy S25 model. The Edge is expected to carry similar performance capabilities as the rest of the S25 series and is likely to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same application processor used in other S25 variants.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be priced higher than the Galaxy S25 Plus, which costs 1.353 million won ($968.86), but lower than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which costs 1.698 million won, according to industry sources.
This marks a rare move for Samsung Electronics, which has maintained a consistent three-tier lineup — standard, Plus, and Ultra — for its Galaxy S series since the launch of the Galaxy S20 in 2020.
The timing of this release is also noteworthy. Traditionally, Samsung Electronics launches its Galaxy S series in the first quarter and its foldable Z series in the third quarter. The May unveiling suggests a strategic move to boost second-quarter performance by introducing a new flagship model during an otherwise quiet period.
The ultra-thin smartphone race is expected to heat up later this year, with Apple reportedly preparing to launch its own ultra-slim device, the iPhone 17 Air, as early as September. Foreign media reports suggest the new iPhone will measure around 5.5 millimeters in thickness — slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Industry analysts interpret the move by Samsung and Apple as an effort to revitalize demand and regain momentum in a slowing global smartphone market. Samsung, in particular, has faced mounting pressure from aggressive competition in the foldable phone segment, especially from Chinese manufacturers. The company is likely betting on the Edge line to help reverse recent declines in market share.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
