How to choose the right allergy medication this spring (KOR)

As this year’s pollen season arrived earlier than usual, many allergy sufferers are reaching for over-the-counter medications to manage symptoms. Among these, oral antihistamines are the most commonly used treatments for mild allergic rhinitis, offering relief from sneezing, runny nose, nasal and eye itchiness and watery eyes. However, their effectiveness in easing nasal congestion tends to be limited.When selecting an antihistamine, health experts emphasize focusing less on efficacy and more on potential side effects. Antihistamines are generally classified into two groups: first generation and second generation. While both types are similarly effective in treating allergic rhinitis, they differ significantly in terms of side effects.The primary distinction lies in how the drug interacts with the brain. First-generation antihistamines cross the blood-brain barrier, increasing the likelihood of drowsiness and sedation. These side effects can impair cognitive function, posing risks for students and individuals who drive or operate machinery. Some people may try to take first-generation antihistamines at night to help with sleep, while relying on second-generation options during the day. However, experts advise against this practice, as it can cause lingering drowsiness into the following day.First-generation antihistamines may also dry out nasal passages and the mouth, sometimes excessively, by thickening mucus. This can lead to increased discomfort rather than relief. Long-term or frequent use of these medications has also been linked to a heightened risk of dementia, which is another reason second-generation antihistamines are generally recommended.That said, not all second-generation antihistamines are completely free from sedative effects. For example, cetirizine may cause drowsiness in roughly one out of 10 users. Loratadine can also induce drowsiness when taken at higher doses, while fexofenadine typically does not produce such side effects, even at increased dosages. Even if a product is labeled as “non-drowsy,” individual reactions may vary, so caution is still advised.For optimal results, oral antihistamines should be taken before exposure to allergens. Individuals who experience seasonal symptoms during high-pollen periods are encouraged to take these medications daily throughout the season. For those with milder symptoms, taking antihistamines as needed may be sufficient, given their relatively quick onset of action.When allergic rhinitis becomes more severe, nasal steroid sprays, which are generally available by prescription, may offer better symptom control than oral antihistamines. These corticosteroid sprays need to be used consistently over a longer period to be effective.There is currently no cure for allergic rhinitis. However, understanding how allergy medications work — along with their side effects — can help reduce symptoms and improve daily comfort.올해는 꽃가루 알레르기 시즌이 일찍 찾아왔다. 어떤 약을 먹어야 할까. 약국에서 처방 없이 구입할 수 있는 일반의약품 중에는 항히스타민제가 대표적이다. 먹는 항히스타민제는 가벼운 알레르기 비염 증상 완화에 효과적이다. 코 가려움증, 재채기, 콧물, 눈 가려움증, 눈물을 감소시킨다. 약에 따라 차이가 있지만 대체로 코막힘 증상에는 효과가 떨어진다. 하지만 항히스타민제를 고를 때는 효과가 아니라 부작용을 살펴봐야 한다. 항히스타민제는 크게 1세대·2세대로 나뉜다. 알레르기 비염에는 2세대 항히스타민제를 주로 권장하는데 둘의 효과는 비슷하지만 부작용 면에서 차이가 있기 때문이다.제일 큰 차이점 하나는 뇌로 약 성분이 들어가느냐 아니냐에 있다. 1세대 항히스타민제는 혈뇌장벽을 통과하여 뇌에 작용하므로 졸음·진정과 같은 부작용이 나타나기 쉽다. 매우 위험한 부작용이다. 공부하는 학생에게 학업 수행 저하를 일으킬 수 있으며 운전이나 기계 조작 시에 사고를 유발할 수도 있기 때문이다. 낮에는 2세대 항히스타민제를 먹고 밤에는 잠을 더 잘 자려고 1세대 항히스타민제를 먹는 경우가 있는데 이 또한 피하는 게 좋다. 다음 날 졸음을 유발할 수 있기 때문이다. 또한 1세대 항히스타민제는 콧물을 감소시킬 수 있지만 그로 인해 점액이 더 끈끈해지고 코와 입속이 지나치게 건조해져서 오히려 더 불편감을 줄 수도 있다. 게다가 이런 약을 자주 오래 사용할수록 치매 위험이 증가할 가능성이 있다. 알레르기 비염에 2세대 항히스타민제를 사용하도록 권장하는 이유다. 다만 2세대 항히스타민제 중에도 드물게 졸음을 유발하는 성분이 있어서 주의가 필요하다. 세티리진이 주성분인 약을 복용하면 열 명에 한 사람꼴로 졸음·진정 작용이 나타난다. 로라타딘은 용량을 높이면 졸음을 유발할 수 있고 펙소페나딘은 용량을 높여도 그런 부작용이 나타나지 않는다. 졸음 부담이 적은 약이라고 제품에 표시된 경우에도 사람에 따라 졸음을 유발할 수 있으니 조심할 필요가 있다.먹는 항히스타민제는 알레르기 원인 물질에 노출되기 전에 미리 먹으면 효과가 더 좋다. 매년 꽃가루가 날리는 시기에 알레르기 증상을 경험하는 사람이라면 해당 기간 내에 매일 복용하는 게 증상 관리에 유리하다. 하지만 효과가 빠르게 나타나는 편이어서 증상이 가벼운 사람이라면 필요할 때만 복용해도 무방하다.알레르기 비염 증상이 심할 때는 먹는 항히스타민제보다 코에 뿌리는 스테로이드 스프레이가 더 효과적이다. 스테로이드 비강 분무제는 의사의 처방을 필요로 하는 약이다. 효과를 제대로 보려면 꾸준히 더 오래 써야 한다. 알레르기를 완치하는 약은 아직 없다. 하지만 약의 효과와 부작용을 알고 사용하면 증상을 줄이고 생활에 불편함을 줄일 수 있다.