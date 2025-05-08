Stay the course on disciplinary measures to restore medical education (KOR)

After months of standoff over the government’s plan to expand medical school admissions, disciplinary actions against students who refused to return to classes have now been finalized. All 40 medical schools in Korea submitted their reports to the Ministry of Education on the status of students who are subject to academic penalties, including expulsion or repeating the year. The number of affected students is expected to be disclosed around May 9. Reports suggest the return rate was just under 30 percent, meaning that over 10,000 of Korea’s 19,000 medical students could face serious academic consequences.The situation has been difficult for students who hesitated until the end, for parents who were anxious, and for university administrators who tried to mediate. But with disciplinary procedures now settled, the priority must shift toward restoring order and moving forward. Medical education is not a private right of students or institutions — it is a public good tied to the health of the nation. On May 5, acting President and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho reaffirmed that “decisions on expulsion or academic probation will not be reversed, nor will there be any further academic flexibility.”Public frustration has grown with the intransigence of medical students and doctors, whose protests have continued for over a year. When the government proposed in April to revert the 2026 medical school admission quota to the pre-expansion level of 3,058 — on the condition of students’ return — many expected the conflict to ease. Yet the compromise fell through, resulting in a policy failure for the government and a credibility loss for the medical community.The Korean Medical Association has drawn criticism for its response, holding mass rallies even after the withdrawal of the expansion plan and focusing its rhetoric on political attacks and vague grievances like the “arrogance of liberal arts DNA.” In the process, the concerns of medical students facing expulsion and patients fearing the collapse of care were sidelined.This self-serving stance persists. On Wednesday, the Korean Medical Student Association accused the Ministry of Education of “suppressing student voices to cover up the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s failures.” Such statements are increasingly out of step with public sentiment and contrast with the growing number of senior residents who are quietly expressing interest in returning. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has confirmed it is reviewing options for reinstating residents who resigned.The government must not back away from its disciplinary stance. Based on the reports submitted, it should move decisively to normalize medical education. Issues like “tripling” — where three cohorts must take courses together — or gaps created by student expulsions will require careful planning. More broadly, dismantling the culture of entitlement and exceptionalism in medical education is a necessary first step toward structural healthcare reform under the next administration.의대 증원 정책에 반발해 집단 휴학했다가 끝내 수업 복귀를 거부한 의대생들에 대한 제적·유급 결정이 어제 일단락됐다. 전국 40개 의과대학이 교육부가 요구한 제적·유급 처분 현황을 제출하면서다. 구체적 규모는 9일께 공개될 전망인데, 복귀율은 30% 안팎으로 알려졌다. 전체 의대생 1만9000여 명 중 1만 명 넘는 학생이 유급·제적 대상이 될 수 있다.막판까지 복귀를 고민한 의대생, 노심초사한 학부모, 설득에 애쓴 대학 당국 등이 처한 상황은 안타깝기만 하다. 하지만 이젠 더 이상의 갈등은 멈추고 정상화의 첫 단추를 끼워야 한다. 의대 교육은 의대생과 의대의 전유물이 아니라 국민과 국가를 위한 공공재이기 때문이다. 이주호 대통령 권한대행은 지난 5일 “확정된 유급 또는 제적은 철회되거나 취소되지 않으며 추가적인 학사 유연화는 없다는 점을 다시 한번 확인한다”는 원칙론을 강조했다.많은 국민은 1년3개월째 이어지는 의대생과 의료계의 강경 노선에 실망하고 있다. 지난달 교육부가 의대생 복귀를 전제로 2026학년도 의대 모집정원을 증원 전 수준인 3058명으로 줄였을 때 갈등이 마무리될 것으로 기대했기 때문이다. 양보에 양보를 거듭하다 결국 원점으로 회귀했지만 의대 교육 정상화는 달성하지 못한 정부의 실패가 분명하다. 그러나 의료계도 실패의 책임에서 벗어나기 어렵다. 대한의사협회는 의대 증원 철회 이후에도 대규모 의사궐기대회를 열어 파면된 윤석열 전 대통령에 대한 비판과 ‘문과 DNA의 오만’ 등 막연한 비난에 연연했다. 의료계의 분풀이 속에 제적 위기에 놓인 의대생과 죽음의 공포에 떠는 환자들은 외면받았다.이런 직역 이기주의적 행태는 여전히 계속되고 있다. 어제 40개 의과대학 학생 단체인 대한의과대학·의학전문대학원학생협회(의대협)는 “윤석열 정권의 과오를 덮고 학생들의 목소리를 억압하는 교육부를 강력히 규탄한다”고 했다. 과거에 머물러 명분 없는 싸움에 집착하는 이유를 국민은 이해하기 어렵다. 레지던트 고연차를 중심으로 복귀를 희망하는 목소리가 커지는 것과도 대비된다. 어제 보건복지부는 사직 전공의들의 복귀 의사를 확인해 5월 중 복귀할 수 있는 방안을 검토하겠다는 입장을 밝혔다.정부는 약속대로 엄정 처리 방침에서 후퇴하지 말아야 한다. 원칙에 따라 현황 보고를 바탕으로 의대 교육 정상화에 박차를 가해야 한다. 대규모 유급 이후 세 학번(24·25·26학번)이 동시에 수업을 받는 ‘트리플링’ 상황이나 결원에 따른 편입학 문제 등에도 면밀히 대비해야 한다. 의대생과 의료계에 만연한 특혜 기대 심리와 이기주의를 차단하는 것은 다음 정부의 과제가 될 의료 개혁을 위해서도 꼭 필요한 일이다.