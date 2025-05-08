4 members of Oh My Girl renew with WM Entertainment
Published: 08 May. 2025, 13:25
Four members of the girl group Oh My Girl — Hyojung, Mimi, Seunghee and Yubin — renewed their contracts with WM Entertainment, the agency announced Thursday.
“Based on the deep trust we have built, Hyojung, Mimi, Seunghee and Yubin decided to renew their contracts with us following the first renewal of contract in 2022,” said WM Entertainment. “We are very pleased to continue the special relationship we have built with Oh My Girl members and thank them for their meaningful decision.”
The agency also announced that members YooA and Arin have decided not to renew their contracts with the agency, saying, “although the exclusive contract has expired, YooA and Arin will continue as Oh My Girl members.”
Oh My Girl debuted in 2015 with “Cupid.” It was initially a team of eight before member JinE left in 2017, and was active as a seven-member outfit before Jiho left in 2022.
The group released hits including “Closer” (2015), “Liar Liar” (2016), “Windy Day” (2016), “Secret Garden” (2018), “Remember Me” (2018), “SSFWL” (2019) and “Bungee (Fall In Love)” (2019). In 2018, members Arin, Yubin and Hyojung formed subunit Oh My Girl Banhana and released “Banana Allergy Monkey,” a comedy song.
