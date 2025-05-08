Dreamcatcher's first subunit UAU teases EP debut
Published: 08 May. 2025, 13:25
- LIM JEONG-WON
Dreamcatcher’s first subunit, UAU — made up of members JiU, SuA and Yoohyeon — is officially counting down to debut, with a schedule for their EP released Wednesday.
The trio released a teaser for their first EP “Playlist #You Are You” through the group’s official social media channels. The debut album drops at 6 p.m. on May 28 on major streaming platforms.
According to the schedule, fans can look forward to a full slate of promotional content, including individual and group teaser photos, a tracklist, a medley of their highlights, dance previews and a music video teaser.
A mystery teaser indicated with a question mark is slated for May 21, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the lead-up.
The name UAU is short for “You Are You” and carries the message “you are yourself” — a nod to self-expression and comfort in one’s identity, according to the group’s agency, Dreamcatcher Company.
UAU marks Dreamcatcher’s first unit formation since debuting in 2017.
Preorders for “Playlist #You Are You” begin Friday.
Dreamcatcher is a septet composed of Siyeon, JiU, Dami, Yoohyeon, Gahyun, SuA and Handong. The group is known for its rock metal sounds, unique for a K-pop girl group, and for songs such as “Deja Vu” (2019), “Scream” (2020), “Break the Wall” (2020) and “Odd Eye” (2021).
