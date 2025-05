Dreamcatcher's first subunit UAU teases EP debut

Dreamcatcher’s first subunit, UAU — made up of members JiU, SuA and Yoohyeon — is officially counting down to debut, with a schedule for their EP released Wednesday.The trio released a teaser for their first EP “Playlist #You Are You” through the group’s official social media channels. The debut album drops at 6 p.m. on May 28 on major streaming platforms.According to the schedule, fans can look forward to a full slate of promotional content, including individual and group teaser photos, a tracklist, a medley of their highlights, dance previews and a music video teaser.A mystery teaser indicated with a question mark is slated for May 21, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the lead-up.The name UAU is short for “You Are You” and carries the message “you are yourself” — a nod to self-expression and comfort in one’s identity, according to the group’s agency, Dreamcatcher Company.UAU marks Dreamcatcher’s first unit formation since debuting in 2017.Preorders for “Playlist #You Are You” begin Friday.Dreamcatcher is a septet composed of Siyeon, JiU, Dami, Yoohyeon, Gahyun, SuA and Handong. The group is known for its rock metal sounds, unique for a K-pop girl group, and for songs such as “Deja Vu” (2019), “Scream” (2020), “Break the Wall” (2020) and “Odd Eye” (2021).BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]