Momoland members reunite under Inyeon Entertainment
Published: 08 May. 2025, 16:07
- LIM JEONG-WON
Girl group Momoland has signed an exclusive contract with Inyeon Entertainment, the agency announced Thursday.
“We have signed exclusive contracts with Hyebin, Jane, Nayoon, JooE, Ahin and Nancy, and will support them in their group endeavors,” said Inyeon Entertainment, emphasizing that the move is significant as all six current members are signing on to continue group activities together.
“Momoland is an all-round group with distinct charm and talent, and we plan to expand their activities both in Korea and abroad, with performances and new music releases,” the agency said in a press release.
The members also shared their excitement: “We are truly happy and excited to be able to greet Merry [Momoland’s official fandom name] again as a full group. We will work hard to prepare and repay you with better music and performances.”
Momoland debuted in 2016 with seven members: Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayoon, JooE, Ahin and Nancy. Daisy and Taeha joined the group in 2017 but left in 2019, the same year Yeonwoo also departed. The agency had stated Yeonwoo left to focus on her acting career, but she later denied this, sparking speculation that she may have been forced out.
