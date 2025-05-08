Prosecutors to investigate Japanese woman who allegedly kissed BTS's Jin at public event
Published: 08 May. 2025, 11:05
A Japanese woman in her 50s who allegedly kissed Jin, a member of K-pop group BTS, without his consent has been referred to prosecutors on charges of sexual misconduct.
Seoul's Songpa Police Precinct on Thursday said it had sent the case to prosecutors, charging the woman with sexual harassment in a public space under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
The woman reportedly turned herself in to the police after recently entering Korea.
The incident occurred on June 13 last year, a day after Jin completed his mandatory military service. During a fan event held at Jamsil Arena in Songpa District, southern Seoul, where 1,000 fans were invited to hug the artist, the woman kissed Jin on the cheek.
Photos and videos showed Jin appearing visibly flustered and uncomfortable, sparking public outrage and debate over whether the act constituted sexual harassment. The woman later wrote on her blog, “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” further fueling criticism.
Following a public tip submitted via the government petition portal, the police launched an investigation and, with assistance from Interpol in Japan, identified the suspect and booked her last month.
During the investigation, police found evidence suggesting another woman also attempted to kiss or touch Jin inappropriately at the same event, but her whereabouts remain unknown.
Under Korean law, sexual harassment in a crowded public space is punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 3 million won ($2,150), detention or a minor penalty.
