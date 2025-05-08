 The Wind to mark second anniversary with digital single 'Hello Tomorrow'
The Wind to mark second anniversary with digital single 'Hello Tomorrow'

Published: 08 May. 2025, 15:27
Boy band The Wind [YONHAP]

Boy band The Wind will mark its second anniversary with a digital single, “Hello Tomorrow,” its agency With Us Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The track will be released at 6 p.m. on May 15, exactly two years after the group’s debut.   
 

Members Kim Hee-soo, Thanatorn, Choi Han-bin, Park Hayuchan, An Chan-won and Jang Hyun-joon will celebrate the milestone with the "heartfelt track" that channels the group’s signature youthful spirit, according to With Us Entertainment.  
 
“Hello Tomorrow” was first previewed in the ending scene of the music video for “Hello, My First Love” (2024), the title track of the group’s third EP released last October. Now, seven months later, the short hook has been developed into a full-length track for official release.
 
Members Kim Hee-soo and Choi Han-bin participated in writing the lyrics. It marks Kim’s first-ever songwriting credit and Choi’s first since contributing rap lyrics to “I Don’t Thing” (2024).   
 
A cover image for boy band The Wind's new digital single, ″Hello Tomorrow″ [WITH US ENTERTAINMENT]

This continues The Wind’s tradition of commemorating each debut anniversary with a new release. Last year, the group dropped “Sirius Part. 2” (2024) on the same date. With “Hello Tomorrow,” The Wind hopes to further define its musical identity and begin a new chapter in its journey, its agency said.
 
The group has remained active throughout the year, most recently releasing its second single, “Only One Story,” in March and earning praise for the dreamy title track “Only One.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
