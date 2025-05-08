Movie merchandise events bring audiences back to cinemas
Published: 08 May. 2025, 12:27
The rising popularity of exclusive movie merchandise is turning theaters into collector hot spots, as fans flock to screenings not just for the film, but for limited-edition items that fuel repeat viewings and transform casual audiences into dedicated promoters.
“I was already planning to watch ‘The Old Woman with the Knife,’ but once I heard they were giving away a keyring, there was no reason not to buy a ticket,” said Lee, 31, from Guro District, western Seoul, with a grin on their face.
On May 2, Lee was spotted at the CineQ theater in Sindorim, western Seoul.
“Lately, I’ve been chasing down all the 'Attack on Titan' finale merchandise too,” said Lee. “These are the kinds of films that are perfect for repeat viewings.”
Kim, 27, had flown in from Jeju Island to Seoul just to visit CineQ. A self-described fan of “The Old Woman with the Knife,” Kim said, “I took part in all the special theater events to collect the merchandise that changes each week.”
Kim added that the Muyong keyring — modeled after the dog in the film and offered exclusively by CineQ that day — was especially coveted, making the competition fierce.
When watching a screening that includes a merchandise giveaway, audiences can receive the items for free by presenting their ticket to staff before or after the film. The special screening schedule for “The Old Woman with the Knife” was made public on April 21, a week before its premiere. All seats sold out shortly after bookings opened.
Viewers like Lee and Kim are increasingly influential in driving the buzz around films. The trend of watching the same film multiple times — known as “N-time viewing” — which was once limited to genres like theater or musicals where new discoveries can be made with each visit, has now spread to cinema.
In the industry, such passionate fans are often dubbed “moviegoers,” a term used to describe people who return to theaters again and again.
The main driver of this trend is merchandise. Online communities for film enthusiasts now feature dedicated sections for merchandise discussions, with weekly posts showing off the latest collectible items.
“It’s hard to say that merchandise alone determines a film’s box office success, but it certainly plays a significant role in encouraging repeat viewing,” said Lee So-jung, a manager in the marketing and publicity team at Next Entertainment World’s (NEW) film division. “These repeat viewers effectively become voluntary promoters and amplifiers of a film.”
Multiplex chains are also taking note of the trend. Seo Ji-myung, head of public relations at CGV, said, “While ticket sales vary by film, providing merchandise typically increases seat occupancy compared to screenings that don’t offer them.”
Film merchandise now comes in many forms — items vary by theater, week of release, or even through brand collaborations. Signature paper goods such as ticket- or card-shaped collectibles are among the most consistently offered. Though each chain’s design is unique, CGV’s TTT (That’s The Ticket), Lotte Cinema’s Signature Art Card, Megabox’s Original Ticket and CineQ’s Special Ticket are all well-known.
These paper items are designed to reflect the film’s atmosphere in ways that differ from traditional posters. The ticket-shaped goods tap into a retro aesthetic, offering a tangible callback to the era of physical tickets, which have become increasingly rare in the digital age.
“Yadang,” which topped the Korean box office with approximately 2.6 million viewers as of Wednesday, offered a special prop-themed collectible — a golden matchbox inspired by a lighter used symbolically in the film — exclusively through Megabox during the “Golden Week” holiday. The original ticket for “Yadang” was packaged to resemble a police case file, earning praise from fans.
“The Substance” (2024), a foreign art house film that drew about 560,000 viewers as of Tuesday, released a syringe-inspired pen and a bottle shaped like the film’s fictional activator chemical. These themed items helped maintain steady interest throughout its run.
Some collaborations carry thematic relevance. The Muyong keyring from “The Old Woman with the Knife” was coproduced with pet merchandise brand Myomung. Another NFC keyring — which displays a daily fortune and a “daily piece of usefulness” message when scanned with a smartphone — was created in partnership with No Plastic Sunday, a sustainable goods company.
“We chose brands that reflected the film’s core keyword, ‘usefulness,’” said Lee So-jung.
This evolution in theatrical marketing has come in the wake of rising ticket prices and the increasing dominance of streaming platforms following the Covid-19 pandemic.
For younger audiences in particular, merchandise functions as a form of content that helps prolong the emotional resonance of the viewing experience. Industry insiders say well-crafted merchandise can nudge casual viewers into watching a film multiple times or motivate fans to collect every item released.
“For foreign films, we usually prepare merchandise for at least four weeks,” said Ryu Sang-heon, head of distribution strategy at NEW. “For domestic releases, we start with items for two to three weeks and adjust based on performance.
“We track how merchandise affects seat occupancy and use that data in discussions with theaters about expanding screening slots.”
“Merchandise is appealing because it allows people to relive and personalize their experience after watching a movie,” said Lee Young-ae, a professor of consumer studies at Incheon National University. “Because these goods are often exclusive and not available for purchase, their rarity heightens their appeal.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
