Robbed entertainer Park Na-rae recovers luxury goods stolen from her Yongsan property
Published: 08 May. 2025, 14:05
Entertainer Park Na-rae said that she has recovered her stolen luxury goods and recounted the details of the theft that took place at her home in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
Park addressed the incident in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Wednesday. When actor Cho Bo-ah, who appeared as a guest on the show, asked about the case, Park said, “I got all my belongings back last week.”
When Cho responded, “I'm surprised he didn’t sell them,” Park replied, “He did,” and explained that she had realized the items were missing much sooner than expected.
“I was preparing for a group wedding photo shoot in July for comedian Kim Ji-min’s wedding,” said Park. “It’s one of those days where all the women want to look their best.
“Since it had been a while since a close friend was getting married, I wanted to wear my most expensive bag,” she said. “But when I went into my dressing room to take it out, it was gone.”
Park said she began to panic after noticing that other items were also missing. She then turned to a persistent friend for help, upon which they suggested that the thief probably sold it to a secondhand luxury store.
The friend searched online through the night and found a listing for Park’s designer bag.
“The color and model year were identical,” Park said. “So I reported it to the police, and that’s when media reports started coming out.”
The theft occurred at a single-family home Park purchased in 2021 for 5.5 billion won ($3.95 million). The interior of the home drew attention after being featured on MBC’s variety show “Home Alone.” (2013-)
Park previously reported to police on April 8 that valuables worth tens of millions of won, including jewelry, had been stolen from her home in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan District. As there were no signs of forced entry, speculation arose that the perpetrator might have been someone close to her.
The Yongsan Police Precinct said on April 10 that a man in his 30s had been arrested and taken into custody on charges including theft.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
