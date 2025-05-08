Heavy rain to hit Korea from Friday as temperatures drop
Published: 08 May. 2025, 15:59
Much of Korea will see significant rainfall on Friday, with daytime temperatures dropping below seasonal averages by as much as 7 degrees Celsius (44 Fahrenheit).
Rain will begin early in the morning on Friday in the Jeolla regions, South Gyeongsang and Jeju and expand to most parts of the country by midmorning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The central regions are expected to see rain through Saturday, with parts of Gangwon likely to experience continued showers through the early hours of Sunday.
The KMA predicted rainfall of 10 to 40 millimeters (0.4 inches to 1.6 inches) for most inland regions, including the central and southern parts of the country.
Gangwon may receive up to 50 millimeters. Rainfall could be more intense in areas with geographical features prone to heavy precipitation, such as the southern coasts of South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang and around Mount Jiri, where precipitation could reach 60 millimeters or more.
Some locations may see totals exceeding 80 millimeters. Jeju Island is forecast to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rain, with mountainous areas getting up to 200 millimeters.
Localized downpours are expected to intensify during the morning, prompting the potential issuance of heavy rain alerts.
Jeju may see rainfall of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour in the morning, while the southern coast could experience 20 millimeters per hour in the afternoon.
“Areas hit by heavy rain may also see gusty winds, thunder and lightning,” said Gong Sang-min, a senior forecaster at the KMA. “We advise caution and close management of outdoor structures.”
A low-pressure system moving northeast over the Korean peninsula will trigger the rain.
This system, formed by the collision of cold air from the northwest and warm, moist air from the south, is also expected to bring colder air from the northwest into Korea.
Morning lows on Friday will range from 10 to 15 degrees nationwide, with daytime highs between 15 and 20 degrees. Highs will be 3 to 6 degrees lower than the previous day.
Temperatures are forecast to remain nearly unchanged throughout the day in Seoul, with a low of 15 degrees and a high of 16 degrees.
The KMA expects daytime highs to remain 2 to 7 degrees below average through Saturday in the central region, and through the early hours of Sunday in Gangwon.
Temperatures will gradually rise beginning Sunday, returning to seasonal norms by Monday.
The KMA also warned of strong winds accompanying the rainfall, with gusts expected from the morning of Saturday through Sunday.
"Jeju Island, coastal areas, mountain regions in Gangwon and northeastern North Gyeongsang may see wind gusts exceeding 20 meters per second [45 miles per hour]," the weather agency said. "Areas along the west coast of Gyeonggi and inland regions may also experience gusts near 15 meters per second. We urge residents in affected areas to prepare for possible damage from the strong winds."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
