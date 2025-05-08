King Sejong Institute's mobile app launches advanced Korean learning program
The King Sejong Institute announced Thursday that its Mobile KSI application now offers advanced Korean learning programs.
The application was first launched in 2024 and has allowed users to study beginner and intermediate-level Korean. A study program for advanced learners was available on the app as of Thursday.
The app's advanced program follows the curricula of the King Sejong Institute's Korean 5A to 6B textbooks. Users can study vocabulary and grammar in the book and do relevant practice questions.
"Mobile KSI is a friendly app that allows people to easily study Korean even if they don't attend King Sejong Institute classes or live in areas where there isn't a King Sejong Institute branch," said Choi Hyun-seung, head of the King Sejong Institute. "The institute will continue to expand Korean learning programs that consider learning demand and the convenience of Korean learners."
The Mobile KSI app is available for download via the App Store or Google Play Store.
