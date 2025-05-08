Kyung Hee University grants full scholarships to Burmese students after Myanmar quake
Published: 08 May. 2025, 13:08
- LEE TAE-HEE
Kyung Hee University announced Thursday that it will offer full scholarships to seven Burmese students for the fall 2025 semester, following the earthquake that struck Myanmar in March.
The students will have their fall 2025 tuition fully waived, and a scholarship award ceremony took place on April 30.
According to Kyung Hee University, the International Student & Scholar Services team assessed how the earthquake affected its Burmese students and decided to provide full scholarships for the upcoming semester.
A powerful earthquake hit Myanmar on March 28, claiming more than 3,600 lives.
Kadaw La Hkawng, one of the scholarship recipients, expressed his gratitude and shared his hopes of supporting others during his time at Kyung Hee University.
“I felt nervous as we approached the midterm season, and it was difficult for me to focus on my studies, but it helped a lot that the university remembered us and extended a helping hand,” he said. “We will not forget this support and will continue to study hard to live up to Kyung Hee University’s expectations.”
University officials also offered words of encouragement during the ceremony.
“Members of Kyung Hee University were very concerned after hearing about the Myanmar earthquake, and we hope this scholarship will help the students and their families,” said Kim Jong-bok, provost for external affairs. “These students are part of the greater Kyung Hee family, and we hope they continue their studies and pursue their dreams knowing they are not alone.”
