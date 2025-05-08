Prof. Lee In-jae appointed as Incheon National University's fourth president
Published: 08 May. 2025, 16:02
Lee In-jae, a professor of economics at Incheon National University, was appointed the fourth president of the university on Thursday.
His position will take effect on Saturday.
Incheon National University said the appointment was made through forming a presidential search committee last year and undergoing an online vote earlier this year. Prof. Lee was subsequently recommended as a single candidate to the Ministry of Education for approval.
Prof. Lee’s term lasts for four years until May 9, 2029.
Prof. Lee graduated from Seoul National University with a bachelor’s degree in public law. He earned a Master of Laws at the University of Chicago Law School and a doctoral degree in economics at New York University. He has been an economics professor at Incheon National University since 2008.
Prof. Lee has also served as the chairperson for the Minimum Wage Commission since last year.
In his presidential campaign, Prof. Lee has pledged to turn Incheon National University into a “national university that resonates with the community and pioneers the future.”
