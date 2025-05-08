 North Korea holds economic talks with Belarus, hopes for 'vibrant' cooperation, KCNA says
Published: 08 May. 2025, 09:28
A Belarusian government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko arrived in Pyongyang on May 6 to attend the third meeting of the DPRK-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday. [YONHAP]

North Korea and Belarus have held economic talks in Pyongyang as the North has expected "vibrant" bilateral cooperation and exchanges, state media reported Thursday.
 
A government delegation from Belarus, led by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko, arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday to attend the third meeting of the intergovernmental joint committee for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
 

North Korea and Belarus held sectoral economic talks Wednesday to discuss ways to promote cooperation in various fields to prepare for a bilateral protocol, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 
At a banquet Wednesday, North Korea's Vice Premier Jong Myong-su said the delegation's visit will contribute to further developing friendly ties between the two nations.
 
"He expressed the belief that bilateral cooperation and exchanges will vibrantly take place," Jong was quoted as saying by the KCNA.
 
Shuleiko also vowed further cooperation and contacts between the two nations to promote the welfare of their peoples, the report said.
 
It marked the first time in 19 years that the North and Belarus have held a meeting of the intergovernmental joint committee for trade and economic cooperation. The second such meeting took place in Minsk in July 2006.
 
Belarus has been supportive of Russia's war against Ukraine. Top diplomats of North Korea and Belarus held a meeting in Pyongyang in July 2024, as the two nations have been deepening military ties with Russia.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Belarus

