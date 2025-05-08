North fires ballistic missile into East Sea, second since start of Trump administration
Published: 08 May. 2025, 09:00
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Thursday.
It marks the regime’s first such launch in nearly two months and its second since the start of the Donald Trump administration’s second term in January.
The JCS said it is analyzing the details of the launch, including the missile type and flight distance.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)