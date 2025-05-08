DP candidate Lee widens lead in presidential election poll

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung kept a wide lead in approval ratings among candidates for the June 3 presidential election, a survey showed Thursday.According to the National Barometer Survey (NBS), Lee led the poll with 43 percent, up 1 percentage point from the previous week.Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo came next with 23 percent, followed by former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party with 12 percent.Kim has resisted unifying his candidacy with Han despite pressure from the party leadership to field a single candidate to counter the DP's Lee.The survey, conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,000 people aged 18 and older from Monday to Wednesday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.Yonhap