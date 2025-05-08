In conservative stronghold of Daegu, presidential campaign unification has voters split
Published: 08 May. 2025, 13:25
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
On Wednesday, a day after the collapse of a proposed meeting between presidential candidates Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and independent candidate Han Duck-soo in Daegu’s Dongseong-ro, heated debate erupted in the city’s Seomun Market — long considered a barometer of conservative sentiment.
Yoo Chang-hyung, 58, who runs a general goods shop, and Kim Jung-sook, 60, who sells puffed rice snacks, exchanged views, with Kim saying, “We need a unified candidate quickly,” to which Yoo replied, “We can’t win.”
“What are you talking about!” exclaimed Kim. “We won’t know until the votes are counted. If Han gets the nod, things might change.”
“They’re already fighting among themselves. How can this work?” asked Yoo.
“Didn’t we back Kim Moon-soo just to bring about a merger of candidacies?” retorted Kim.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Kim Moon-soo, of course he wants to go for it,” said Yoo.
Public opinion in Daegu, a conservative stronghold, reflects growing frustration over the internal feud within conservative political circles.
Kim has resisted calls to unify with Han, drawing accusations of “betrayal” from some voters. Meanwhile, Han — who launched a bid only after the PPP primary concluded — has been branded “cowardly” for deferring the unification process to the party.
Still, many in the city say unification remains their last hope.
Kim Byung-seok, a 65-year-old taxi driver and lifelong Daegu resident, sighed at the first mention of the election.
“This whole cat-and-mouse game between Kim Moon-soo and the party is a comedy show,” he said. “They should be focusing their attacks on Lee Jae-myung, who has so many scandals, but all they’re doing is fighting each other.”
“Even if they unite quickly, it’s still a toss-up. If this unification fails, it’s the end of the conservatives.”
Choi, 51, who sells snacks in Seomun Market, said she’s considering not voting at all.
“I thought Han would enter the PPP primary, but he didn’t, and now they’re fighting over unification after the race is over,” she said. “They all look like fools. I was hoping for a candidate with some fire to challenge Lee Jae-myung, but now it just feels like everyone in the PPP is lining up for personal gain. People here don’t like Lee Jae-myung, but they don’t like the PPP either.”
Young voters in Daegu’s Dongseong-ro area are similarly disillusioned.
“Most of my friends supported Hong Joon-pyo, but Kim Moon-soo isn’t that well-known and doesn’t have strong youth policies,” said Lee Sang-hoon, a 21-year-old university student. “Still, I think a unified candidate is better.”
Hwang Dae-won, 36, was more critical.
“Does Han even have real appeal?” he asked. “I don’t like how Kwon Young-se and Kweon Seong-dong are pushing unification so aggressively. They couldn’t even stop Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment — now they’re just splitting the party.”
When asked about candidate preferences, responses largely mirrored recent polling data.
A Korea Gallup survey commissioned by the JoongAng Ilbo found that in the Daegu-North Gyeongsang region, support stood at 32 percent for Han, 27 percent for Lee Jae-myung, 19 percent for Kim, and 6 percent for Lee Jun-seok of the Reform New Party.
Moon, 49, a merchant in Pohang’s Jukdo Market, said, “Even we know that Kim Moon-soo can’t beat Lee Jae-myung,” adding, “We need a candidate like Han Duck-soo, who has served under nine presidents.”
However, it was not difficult to meet citizens who supported candidate Kim, who ran the primary race fairly.
“Kim Moon-soo has followed the proper procedures from start to finish,” said Kwon Dae-gi, 62, a Pohang native. “It feels wrong to force unification with Han, who’s just jumping in now. Kim has a strong moral compass — from his labor activism to his time as governor.”
At Jukdo Market the previous day, when Kim visited and greeted citizens, one person held up a box reading “Don’t back down,” and shouted, “You’re not crazy to have entered the race. See it through to the end!”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG SEO-YUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
