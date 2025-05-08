Kim Moon-soo lashes out at PPP over 'undemocratic' campaign merger push
Published: 08 May. 2025, 17:04
People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo lashed out at his own party on Thursday over efforts to unify the conservative vote behind independent candidate Han Duck-soo, accusing the party leadership of orchestrating an “antidemocratic” campaign to force a single nominee.
Kim, speaking at the Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul, criticized Han’s suggestion that he would only register his candidacy if unification is agreed upon, questioning, “What exactly is his position?”
“Han said he would join the party only if he’s carried in on a flower palanquin after unification,” Kim said. “Are we supposed to negotiate unification with a ghost?”
By “ghost,” Kim was criticizing Han’s previous announcement that unless a unification deal with Kim is reached by Sunday, the final day to register presidential candidates with the National Election Commission, he would drop out of the race.
“It’s only been a few days since I was elected as our party’s official candidate, and now I’m being told I must step aside for unification,” Kim said. “Shouldn’t Han also register as a candidate and actually campaign [before demanding unification]?
“Are we supposed to unify with someone who refuses to register first — are we negotiating with a ghost or a phantom?”
Kim, who officially became the PPP candidate after winning a three-stage primary, criticized the party for conducting a preference poll from Thursday to Friday that could pave the way for Han’s nomination.
“This is a prescripted political scam,” he said. “I’m the legitimate candidate who went through every official debate and paid all the registration fees.”
He emphasized that, under Article 74 of the party’s charter, the elected presidential candidate holds primary authority over campaign decisions.
“The leadership’s refusal to form a campaign committee unless unification happens is an act of sabotage,” Kim said. “This is fundamentally undemocratic, and I will not yield. If necessary, I will take legal action.”
Kim also alleged that Han’s candidacy had been “planned in advance” by party insiders.
“While my campaign schedule is being ignored, Han’s is being arranged for him,” Kim said. “They’ve even prepared the flower palanquin and probably told him he doesn’t need money.”
He declined to name who he believes is behind the plan. When asked whether he was reversing his earlier openness to unification, Kim replied, “I never said I was against it. The problem is being asked to unify with someone who refuses to register.”
Kim was also pressed on broader issues during the news conference, including his stance on the recent impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his ties with Jeon Kwang-hoon, the controversial pastor of Sarang Jeil Church.
Kim said he does not belong to Jeon’s Liberty Unification Party and denied any formal political ties. On impeachment, he said, that the Constitutional Court has become “too politicized,” but acknowledged the PPP must “offer a sincere apology and reflect” as Yoon’s roster is also the party’s responsibility.
In response to criticism that he lacks centrist appeal, Kim said, “Weakening our strength in the name of centrism and failing to prepare for a national crisis is a mistake.”
“In some cases, we must be willing to join hands even with civic groups outside the institutional party system,” he added.
On the Supreme Court’s decision to postpone Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung’s public office law violation trial until after the June 3 presidential election, Kim called it “outrageous.”
“I believe there’s a ‘Lee Jae-myung cartel’ within the judiciary,” he said, questioning Lee’s eligibility to run and citing multiple indictments and ongoing trials.
“How can someone facing five separate trials on 12 criminal charges, and who has managed to suspend the legal proceedings, become president?” Kim said. “None of my close associates have gone to prison, and I myself have never been embroiled in any scandal.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM GYU-TAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)