 PPP to proceed with candidate merger despite objections, party's interim chief says
Published: 08 May. 2025, 11:26
People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo speaks to reporters in front of a restaurant in central Seoul on May 7. [YONHAP]

People Power Party (PPP) interim chief Kwon Young-se said that the party will proceed with plans to merge the two candidates, Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo, within two days, despite objections from Kim.
 
"Starting today, the process of unifying the candidates will officially begin under the party's leadership," Kwon said during a meeting of the emergency committee held shortly after PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo’s urgent press conference on Thursday. "We proposed a televised debate and a two-way public opinion poll to both candidates. Even if the debate doesn't happen, we will carry out the poll as scheduled."
 

"As chairman of the emergency committee, I take full responsibility for this decision,” said Kwon. “If it can prevent Lee Jae-myung's dictatorship, I am willing to accept any criticism or responsibility."
 
"The merger pledge was Kim’s promise,” said Kwon, referring to Kim’s shift in stance. “He had vowed to visit Han first if he became the candidate. Many are baffled by his sudden change in attitude."
 
Calling Kim’s earlier press conference “very disappointing,” Kwon added, “Saying you’ll give up your candidacy unless a merger happens by May 11, and then saying the process will begin from the same day sounds like something Lee Jae-myung would say.”
 
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, and People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo shake hands at an event for Buddha's Birthday at the Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 5, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

“Our party has suffered greatly from misguided decisions by past presidents and their inner circles,” said Kwon, also criticizing the party’s past mistakes under presidential leadership. “We must learn from that and correct the incorrect decisions made by our presidential candidates.”
 
“Over 80 percent of our party members are demanding a candidate merger before the registration deadline,” said PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong at the same meeting. “Kim is defying their will just to cling to his candidacy.”
 
“It made me question whether Kim is truly the pro-democracy activist we thought he was — a three-term lawmaker, twice governor of Gyeonggi and a former labor minister,” Kweon said, referring to Kim’s press conference. “It was a truly disappointing sight.”
 
Earlier that day, Kim held an emergency press conference proposing that the candidates campaign for a week, participate in a televised debate next Wednesday and undergo public polling next Thursday and Friday — effectively rejecting the party's timeline for candidate unification before May 11.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
