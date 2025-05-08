'I will not surrender': PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo refuses unified candidacy push

PPP to proceed with candidate merger despite objections, party's interim chief says

In conservative stronghold of Daegu, presidential campaign unification has voters split

Trump says 'MAJOR TRADE DEAL' with key partner coming Thursday

Related Stories

The more Trump talks about making trade deals, the more confusing the tariff picture gets

'More aggressive than expected': Trump's announces 25% reciprocal tariffs against Korea

Trump signs proclamation easing impact of auto part tariffs on U.S.-assembled cars

Trump says tariffs on semiconductors will start 'very soon'

Trump says he won't 'bend' on tariffs