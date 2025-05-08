Trump says 'MAJOR TRADE DEAL' with key partner coming Thursday
Published: 08 May. 2025, 15:03
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States is set to sign a trade agreement with one of its major trading partners on Thursday, marking the first such deal since implementing his hardline tariff policy.
"Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday.
Trump had announced a reciprocal tariff policy on April 2, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 9. However, approximately 13 hours after the policy took effect, his administration delayed its implementation for 90 days for all countries except China.
Since then, the Trump administration has been engaged in trade negotiations with several key partners, including India, Japan and Korea. In recent days, Trump has hinted that trade deals with some of these nations may soon be finalized.
